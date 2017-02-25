3:40 am, February 25, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Olympics

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Olympics » North Korea wins first…

North Korea wins first medal at Asian Winter Games

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 3:25 am 02/25/2017 03:25am
Share
Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea perform in the Pairs Free Skating program of Figure Skating competition at Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink at the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, northern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — North Korea won its first medal at the Asian Winter Games on Saturday as Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik won the bronze medal in the figure skating pairs event.

The North Korean pair, third after the short program, received 112.18 points in Saturday’s free skating for a total of 177.40 points. Yu Xiaoyu and Zhang Hao of China were first with 223.88 points followed by compatriots Peng Cheng and Jin Yang with 197.06.

The Japanese government decided to allow North Korean athletes and officials to enter the country to participate in the Games despite Japan’s entry ban on North Korean citizens.

Tokyo will treat the athletes as an exception to its punitive measure taken as part of its sanctions in response to Pyongyang’s nuclear tests and rocket launches.

Topics:
Latest News Olympics
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Olympics » North Korea wins first…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Olympics