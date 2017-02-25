9:41 am, February 25, 2017
Loelling becomes youngest female world champion in skeleton

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 9:26 am 02/25/2017 09:26am
Jacqueline Loelling of Germany celebrates in the finish area after winning the women's skeleton competition at the Bob and Skeleton World Championships in Schoenau am Koenigssee , Germany, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP)

KOENIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — European champion Jacqueline Loelling edged Olympic champion Tina Hermann to win her first skeleton world championship title on Saturday.

Loelling — at age 22 the youngest ever female world champion in skeleton — was quickest in two of the three runs over two days to beat German teammate Hermann by 0.25 seconds.

Loelling says, “I’m lost for words right now. It feels great. I didn’t expect to win, though I had perhaps hoped a little bit.”

The second run was canceled on Friday due to inclement weather so the title was decided with the remaining three.

Britain’s Lizzy Yarnold was third, 0.73 back, ahead of Germany’s Anna Fernstaedt, Belgium’s Kim Meylemans and Canada’s Elisa Vathje.

Loelling becomes youngest female…
