11:07 am, February 22, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway: Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe joins WTOP live for "Ask the Governor."

Olympics

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Olympics » David Douillet running for…

David Douillet running for French Olympic committee top job

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 10:57 am 02/22/2017 10:57am
Share

PARIS (AP) — Former Olympic judo champion David Douillet will run for the French Olympic committee presidency later this year.

Douillet, a gold medalist at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics and a four-time world champion, told L’Equipe newspaper that he will challenge current president Denis Masseglia in the May election.

After retiring, Douillet embraced a political career and was briefly sports minister under former French president Nicolas Sarkozy.

Douillet, who is a lawmaker in the French parliament with right-wing party Les Republicains, said he believes his candidacy won’t damage France’s chances in the race for the 2024 Olympics, where Paris is competing against Los Angeles and Budapest.

Topics:
Latest News Olympics
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Olympics » David Douillet running for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

Olympics