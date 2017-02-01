9:30 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Olympics

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Olympics » AP Top Olympic News…

AP Top Olympic News at 12:01 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 12:00 am 02/01/2017 12:00am
Share

AP PHOTOS: Women demand Cuba support 1st female boxing team

NHL brass still leaning against Olympic shutdown in 2018

LeBron considering return to US Olympic team under Popovich

Japan says isle name on 2018 Olympic website ‘unacceptable.”

Skier Jean Vuarnet, who struck gold with tuck position, dies

Patrick Hickey back in Ireland, 4 months after Rio arrest

Rio’s Olympic golf course: Who plays it? Who pays for it?

Tokyo governor confirms new volleyball arena for 2020 Games

NBC to launch all-Olympic channel in deal with IOC, USOC

4 months after Olympics, organizers unable to pay some bills

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Olympics
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Olympics » AP Top Olympic News…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Olympics