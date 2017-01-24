9:50 am, January 24, 2017
US water polo coaches return for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 9:29 am 01/24/2017 09:29am
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2016, file photo, United States' men's water polo coach Dejan Udovicic speaks during a news conference ahead of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. U.S. water polo coaches Adam Krikorian and Dejan Udovicic are staying on for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. water polo coaches Adam Krikorian and Dejan Udovicic are staying on for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Krikorian directed the women’s team to a dominant performance last summer in Rio de Janeiro, rolling to its second straight gold medal. The U.S. closed last year’s schedule with 22 straight wins, taking its six games at the Olympics by a combined score of 73-32.

Krikorian’s brother, Blake, died unexpectedly before the start of the Rio Games. The coach said after the gold-medal win he wasn’t sure he would return for Tokyo. After taking some time off, he tells The Associated Press he is still learning and wants to do it again.

Udovicic coached the U.S. men to a 10th-place showing last summer, but they were one of the youngest teams in Brazil.

