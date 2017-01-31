Russian champion from Sochi Olympics banned for doping

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian athlete who won a bobsled gold medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics has been banned for four years after failing a drug test.

The Russian anti-doping agency says Dmitry Trunenkov, who won the four-man bobsled race at the Sochi Games, tested positive last year and has since been banned by the Russian Bobsled Federation.

Neither organization specified what substance Trunenkov was accused of taking. The ban won’t affect his Olympic gold medal.

Trunenkov’s ban is backdated to April 2016, four months before it was announced he retired from competing to focus on his role leading a patriotic youth group set up by the Russian armed forces.

The inquiry into Trunenkov was separate from ongoing investigations into allegations of widespread, state-sponsored drug use by Russia at the 2014 Olympics.

