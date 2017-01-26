11:57 am, January 27, 2017
Do you believe in upgrades? End for Lake Placid scoreboard

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 4:37 pm 01/26/2017 04:37pm
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — The scoreboard from the “Miracle on Ice” game at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics is about to come down.

The Olympic Regional Development Authority is replacing it next month with a state-of-the-art video board. The existing scoreboard will be illuminated for the final time on Feb. 6.

State officials decided last year that it was time for an upgrade. Of the four panels that make up the current board, one will go back to Daktronics and another will be given to the Lake Placid Olympic Museum. It hasn’t been decided what will happen to the remaining two panels.

The scoreboard has been used for countless hockey games — from pee-wee levels all the way to the NHL — since it was installed in 1978.

The U.S. Olympic team beat the Soviets 4-3 in the medal round under that scoreboard on Feb. 22, 1980, a game that preceded the Americans clinching the gold medal by topping Finland two days later.

