Brazil’s national men’s coach Rezende retires

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 3:19 pm 01/11/2017 03:19pm
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The coach of Brazil’s highly-successful national men’s volleyball team, Bernardo Rezende, has announced his retirement.

Brazil’s volleyball confederation said in a statement on Wednesday that Rezende was retiring after 16 years as the men’s coach.

Nationally known as Bernardinho, he led Brazil’s men to Olympic gold in 2004 in Athens and in 2016 in Rio.

Rezende also won three volleyball world championships and eight world leagues during his spell.

He will remain as a coach of Brazilian women’s club team Rio de Janeiro. He led Brazil’s men’s and women’s teams to six Olympic medals.

Rezende, who will be replaced by Olympic silver medalist Renan dal Zotto, will become an executive at the Brazilian volleyball confederation.

