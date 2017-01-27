6:07 am, January 27, 2017
2026 Winter Games in Stockholm is “desirable”

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 5:57 am
STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish Olympic Committee says it is “possible and desirable” that Stockholm hosts the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Chairman Hans Vestberg says a report presented on Friday by the Swedish capital about hosting the event was “an important step” toward a formal bid, expected in March 2018.

Committee member Anette Norberg says “we have great respect for the economic, social, and environmental issues which must involve sustainable solutions.”

Sweden Sports Minister Gabriel Wikstrom told news agency TT the work was “pretty positive.”

Stockholm, which hosted the 1912 Summer Olympics, has never staged the Winter Games.

Ostersund, Falun, and Goteborg have all mounted failed winter bids.

Olympics