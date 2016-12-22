2:54 pm, December 22, 2016
Russia loses biathlon, skating events over doping

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 2:44 pm 12/22/2016 02:44pm
Russia has lost speedskating and biathlon events it was due to host this winter following allegations it ran a vast state-sponsored doping scheme.

The International Skating Union says it is stripping the Russian city of Chelyabinsk of the final round of this season’s World Cup.

Separately, the International Biathlon Union says Russian hosts have voluntarily given up their rights to a World Cup round in March and the world junior championships, due to start in late February.

Russia had previously lost the world bobsled and skeleton championships in the fallout from World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren’s report, which alleged more than 1,000 athletes, including Olympic medalists, had benefited from a state-backed plan to cover up drug use.

Russian officials have previously said they may also give up a cross-country skiing World Cup round.

Topics:
Latest News Olympics
