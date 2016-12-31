Kenya’s Jemima Sumgong sets record in Brazilian road race

SAO PAULO (AP) — Kenya’s Jemima Sumgong won another title in Brazil this year, setting a record for the St. Silvester road race following her gold in the marathon at the Rio Olympics.

Sumgong, who also won the 2016 London marathon, clocked 48 minutes, 35 seconds in the 15-kilometer (9.3-mile) New Year’s Eve event, finishing 40 seconds ahead of fellow Kenyan, Flomena Cheyech Daniel. The previous record was 48:48, set in 2011.

The men’s race was tighter, with three runners finishing within seven seconds of one another. Ethiopian Leul Aleme won with a time of 44:53. He was followed by his compatriot Dawit Admasu, with Kenya’s Stephen Kosgei finishing third.

The race, named after the Roman Catholic saint whose feast day is celebrated Dec. 31, winds through the historic center of Sao Paulo, Latin America’s largest city, and is among the region’s top road races.

Held every year since 1925, it used to be run at night, so the winner could cross the finish line around midnight to the blast of fireworks.

Along with elite athletes, the race draws revelers and amateur runners. They came in droves this year, many in groups of friends, wearing everything from Spider-Man costumes to tutus and masquerade masks.

“People make it a party, they barbeque,” said Joao Luis Macedo, a lawyer who has participated several times, referring to supporters along the route. “We go through poor neighborhoods, we go through rich neighborhoods. It’s very democratic.”

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments