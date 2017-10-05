Thursday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT BASEBALL AL Divisional Playoffs

Boston at Houston, 4:08 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 7:38 p.m.

NFL

New England at Tampa Bay, 8:25 p.m.

TOP 25 FOOTBALL

No. 17 Louisville at No. 24 NC State, 8 p.m.

NHL

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Minnesota vs. Golden State at Shenzen, China, 2 a.m.

Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Shanghai Sharks at Houston, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Portland, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.