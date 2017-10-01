Oilers-Canucks Sum

Edmonton 1 1 0—2 Vancouver 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, Vancouver, Virtanen (Wiercioch, Burmistrov), 12:53. 2, Edmonton, Draisaitl (Maroon, McDavid), 19:58.

Second Period_3, Edmonton, Draisaitl (Letestu, McDavid), 7:48 (pp). 4, Vancouver, Granlund, 8:09 (sh). 5, Vancouver, Eriksson (Granlund, Stecher), 12:41 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 10-8-9_27. Vancouver 4-9-4_17.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 5; Vancouver 1 of 5.

Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot (17 shots-14 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom (27-25).

A_16,637 (18,910). T_2:25.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Bevan Mills.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.