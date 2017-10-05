National Hockey League

201.5
By The Associated Press October 5, 2017 1:30 am 10/05/2017 01:30am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 5 3
Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 7 2
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1 1 4 5
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 4
Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 3 0
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 1 0 1 0 0 3 5
Winnipeg 1 0 1 0 0 2 7
Calgary 1 0 1 0 0 0 3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 7, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

Edmonton 3, Calgary 0

Philadelphia 5, San Jose 3

Thursday’s Games

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

