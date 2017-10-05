National Hockey League

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|2
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Metropolitan Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Calgary
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|San Jose
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games No games scheduled
Toronto 7, Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT
Edmonton 3, Calgary 0
Philadelphia 5, San Jose 3
Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at New Jersey, 2 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.