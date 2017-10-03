National Hockey League

201.5
By The Associated Press October 3, 2017 1:30 am 10/03/2017 01:30am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Washington 4, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 2

San Jose 5, Vegas 3

Monday’s Games No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

