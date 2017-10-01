National Hockey League

201.5
By The Associated Press October 1, 2017 5:43 pm 10/01/2017 05:43pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 8 5 2 1 11 25 20
Florida 6 4 1 1 9 21 15
Boston 7 4 3 0 8 15 18
Detroit 8 3 4 1 7 24 28
Ottawa 6 3 3 0 6 22 27
Tampa Bay 7 3 4 0 6 17 21
Montreal 8 2 6 0 4 21 28
Buffalo 6 1 4 1 3 12 20
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 7 5 0 2 12 16 10
New Jersey 7 5 1 1 11 25 12
Carolina 7 5 2 0 10 21 15
Philadelphia 7 3 1 3 9 19 17
Columbus 8 4 3 1 9 25 24
N.Y. Rangers 6 3 2 1 7 13 13
Pittsburgh 7 3 3 1 7 20 27
Washington 7 2 5 0 4 12 24
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 7 5 2 0 10 16 15
Colorado 6 4 2 0 8 20 12
Chicago 6 4 2 0 8 20 12
Dallas 6 3 3 0 6 17 18
Nashville 6 2 2 2 6 17 20
Winnipeg 7 2 3 2 6 17 22
St. Louis 8 3 5 0 6 21 24
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 8 6 2 0 12 33 21
Los Angeles 7 5 1 1 11 22 16
Vancouver 8 4 3 1 9 27 32
Vegas 6 3 2 1 7 23 19
Anaheim 7 3 3 1 7 16 21
San Jose 5 3 2 0 6 15 13
Arizona 6 2 3 1 5 20 20
Calgary 7 2 5 0 4 19 27

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 0

Montreal 9, Ottawa 2

Detroit 3, Toronto 2, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2, OT

Minnesota 5, Dallas 1

Chicago 1, Boston 0

Calgary 3, Winnipeg 2, SO

Arizona 4, San Jose 0

Vancouver 3, Edmonton 2

Los Angeles 1, Anaheim 0, OT

Sunday’s Games

Washington 4, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

