National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 8 5 2 1 11 25 20 Florida 6 4 1 1 9 21 15 Boston 7 4 3 0 8 15 18 Detroit 8 3 4 1 7 24 28 Ottawa 6 3 3 0 6 22 27 Tampa Bay 7 3 4 0 6 17 21 Montreal 8 2 6 0 4 21 28 Buffalo 6 1 4 1 3 12 20 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 7 5 0 2 12 16 10 New Jersey 7 5 1 1 11 25 12 Carolina 7 5 2 0 10 21 15 Philadelphia 7 3 1 3 9 19 17 Columbus 8 4 3 1 9 25 24 N.Y. Rangers 6 3 2 1 7 13 13 Pittsburgh 7 3 3 1 7 20 27 Washington 6 1 5 0 2 8 21 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 7 5 2 0 10 16 15 Chicago 6 4 2 0 8 20 12 Colorado 6 4 2 0 8 20 12 Dallas 6 3 3 0 6 17 18 Nashville 6 2 2 2 6 17 20 St. Louis 7 3 4 0 6 18 20 Winnipeg 7 2 3 2 6 17 22 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 8 6 2 0 12 33 21 Los Angeles 7 5 1 1 11 22 16 Vancouver 8 4 3 1 9 27 32 Vegas 6 3 2 1 7 23 19 Anaheim 7 3 3 1 7 16 21 San Jose 5 3 2 0 6 15 13 Arizona 6 2 3 1 5 20 20 Calgary 7 2 5 0 4 19 27

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 0

Montreal 9, Ottawa 2

Detroit 3, Toronto 2, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2, OT

Minnesota 5, Dallas 1

Chicago 1, Boston 0

Calgary 3, Winnipeg 2, SO

Arizona 4, San Jose 0

Vancouver 3, Edmonton 2

Los Angeles 1, Anaheim 0, OT

Sunday’s Games

Washington at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.