McDavid nets hat trick, Oilers blank Flames 3-0 in opener

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored a hat trick in the season opener, Cam Talbot made 26 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Mike Smith stopped 42 shots in his debut for the Flames, who fell to 0-7-1 in their last eight openers.

McDavid, the NHL MVP last season, began the scoring 11 minutes into the first period when he beat a helpless Smith after taking a pass from Leon Draisaitl.

Talbot had to be sharp on several occasions to keep the second period scoreless, although the Oilers led 29-21 in shots after 40 minutes.

Edmonton went up 2-0 eight minutes into the third as McDavid turned on the jets to blow past a pair of Calgary defenders and beat Smith up high on a breakaway. It was his third breakaway of the game and 150th career point.

McDavid put his third goal into an empty net as Draisaitl set him up again after a crushing hit by Milan Lucic pried the puck loose.

NOTES: It was the Oilers’ 38th season opener and the 29th time they’ve started at home. They are 18-8-3 in those games. … Edmonton won all four games against Calgary last season. The teams will face off five times this season. … Recently signed forward Jaromir Jagr did not make the trip with the Flames. … During pregame ceremonies, the Oilers paid tribute to police officer Const. Mike Chernyk, who was struck by a car and stabbed in Edmonton on Saturday, yet the joined the team on ice for the national anthem.

