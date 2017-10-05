Flyers-Sharks Sum

Philadelphia 2 1 2—5 San Jose 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Giroux (Voracek), 8:28. 2, Philadelphia, Weal (Gostisbehere, Konecny), 11:16 (pp). 3, San Jose, Labanc (Dillon, Pavelski), 17:17. 4, San Jose, Labanc, 19:41 (pp).

Second Period_5, Philadelphia, Simmonds (Voracek, Gostisbehere), 17:36 (pp).

Third Period_6, San Jose, Couture (Burns, Thornton), 3:12 (pp). 7, Philadelphia, Simmonds (Gostisbehere, Voracek), 9:27 (pp). 8, Philadelphia, Simmonds (Couturier), 19:24.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 8-6-17_31. San Jose 11-13-11_35.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 3 of 5; San Jose 2 of 6.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 0-0-0 (35 shots-32 saves). San Jose, Jones 0-0-0 (30-26).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:26.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Brad Kovachik.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.