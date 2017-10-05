Flames-Oilers Sums

Calgary 0 0 0—0 Edmonton 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 1 (Maroon, Draisaitl), 11:01. Penalties_Russell, EDM, (holding stick), 12:12; Kassian, EDM, Major (fighting), 15:43; Glass, CGY, Major (fighting), 15:43; Tkachuk, CGY, (holding stick), 17:16.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Hamilton, CGY, (hooking), 6:23.

Third Period_2, Edmonton, McDavid 2, 8:07. 3, Edmonton, McDavid 3 (Lucic, Draisaitl), 19:01. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 12-9-5_26. Edmonton 16-13-16_45.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 1; Edmonton 0 of 2.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 0-1-0 (44 shots-42 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 1-0-0 (26-26).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:33.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Dave Jackson. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Trent Knorr.

