Avs claim defenseman Patrik Nemeth off waivers from Stars

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche reinforced their defense by claiming Patrik Nemeth on waivers from Dallas.

The 25-year-old defenseman was a second-round pick by the Stars in 2010. He’s appeared in 108 career NHL games and has 14 assists.

Nemeth joins a Colorado blue line that already includes Erik Johnson, Tyson Barrie, Mark Barberio, Nikita Zadorov and Chris Bigras.

In other moves Tuesday, the Avalanche assigned goaltender Joe Cannata and right winger Gabriel Bourque, along with defensemen Duncan Siemens, Anton Lindholm and David Warsofsky, to San Antonio of the American Hockey League.

Defenseman Sergei Boikov and left winger A.J. Greer were placed on the injured non-roster list.

Colorado opens the regular season Thursday in New York against the Rangers.

