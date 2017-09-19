501.5
Wild-Jets Sum

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 12:16 am 09/19/2017 12:16am
Minnesota 1 1 0 0—3
Winnipeg 1 1 0 0—2
Minnesota won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Perreault 0 (Enstrom, Ehlers), 0:45 (pp). 2, Minnesota, Coyle 0 (Foligno, Ennis), 5:55 (pp).

Second Period_3, Minnesota, Mitchell 0 (Rau), 15:04. 4, Winnipeg, Laine 0 (Lowry, Byfuglien), 17:25 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Minnesota 1 (O’Reilly NG, Malone G, Stewart NG), Winnipeg 0 (Scheifele NG, Wheeler NG, Laine NG).

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 16-7-11-2_36. Winnipeg 13-11-13-6_43.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 7; Winnipeg 2 of 10.

Goalies_Minnesota, Michalek 0-0-0 (19 shots-19 saves), Svedberg 0-0-0 (24-22). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 0-0-0 (36-34).

A_15,294 (15,294). T_2:46.

Referees_Chris Lee, Cameron Voss. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Bryan Pancich.

Topics:
Latest News National News NHL News Sports
