Senators forward Clarke MacArthur fails physical

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 5:23 pm 09/14/2017 05:23pm
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa Senators forward Clarke MacArthur has failed his training camp physical examination.

MacArthur sustained a concussion during training camp last year and failed a baseline test in January.

He played in four regular-season games after returning in April, and added nine points in 19 playoff games as the Senators reached the Eastern Conference final. MacArthur has been dealing with some discomfort in his neck last spring.

The 32-year-old MacArthur has 133 goals and 171 assists 552 career regular-season games with Buffalo, Toronto and Ottawa. In 2014, he signed a contract extension through the 2019-20 season with an average annual value of 4.65 million.

