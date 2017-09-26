Rangers-Flyers Sum

N.Y. Rangers 2 0 1 0—3 Philadelphia 1 1 1 1—4

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Carey (Desharnais, Vesey), 9:09. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Desharnais (Skjei, Lettieri), 11:37 (pp). 3, Philadelphia, Morin (Voracek, Giroux), 18:36.

Second Period_4, Philadelphia, Laughton (Raffl), 2:44.

Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Lindblom (MacDonald, Konecny), 5:27. 6, N.Y. Rangers, Grabner (Miller), 17:39.

Overtime_7, Philadelphia, Konecny (Giroux), 3:22.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 11-6-9-2_28. Philadelphia 13-12-11-2_38.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 5.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Pavelec (38 shots-34 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott (28-25).

A_18,266 (19,543). T_2:31.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.