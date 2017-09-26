Rangers-Flyers Sum

|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|0
|1
|0—3
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|1
|1—4
First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Carey (Desharnais, Vesey), 9:09. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Desharnais (Skjei, Lettieri), 11:37 (pp). 3, Philadelphia, Morin (Voracek, Giroux), 18:36.
Second Period_4, Philadelphia, Laughton (Raffl), 2:44.
Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Lindblom (MacDonald, Konecny), 5:27. 6, N.Y. Rangers, Grabner (Miller), 17:39.
Overtime_7, Philadelphia, Konecny (Giroux), 3:22.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 11-6-9-2_28. Philadelphia 13-12-11-2_38.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 5.
Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Pavelec (38 shots-34 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott (28-25).
A_18,266 (19,543). T_2:31.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Mark Shewchyk.
