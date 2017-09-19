501.5
Predators name defenseman Roman Josi as 8th captain all-time

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 2:19 pm 09/19/2017 02:19pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have named defenseman Roman Josi as the eighth captain in the franchise’s history, replacing Mike Fisher who retired last month.

The Predators announced their newest captain Tuesday before a doubleheader kicking off their preseason.

Defenseman Ryan Ellis, currently recovering from offseason season, is the associate captain. Defenseman Mattias Ekholm, forward Filip Forsberg and center Ryan Johansen all are alternate captains.

Josi, 27, is the second player from Switzerland to be named a captain in the NHL. Mark Streit, named captain of the New York Islanders in 2011, was the first.

The Predators drafted Josi with the 38th pick overall in the 2008 entry draft, and he played in the 2016 All-Star Game in Nashville.

