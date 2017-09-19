Panthers-Predators Sum

Florida 1 0 1 0—2 Nashville 0 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Florida, Trocheck, 15:44 (pp).

Second Period_2, Nashville, Salomaki (Bitetto, Gaudreau), 15:20. 3, Nashville, Sissons (Kelleher), 18:49.

Third Period_4, Florida, McCann, 12:49 (pp).

Overtime_5, Nashville, Salomaki (Josi, Gaudreau), 3:07.

Shots on Goal_Florida 6-10-7-3_26. Nashville 5-8-5-1_19.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 2 of 9; Nashville 0 of 4.

Goalies_Florida, Montembeault (11 shots-8 saves), Luongo (8-8). Nashville, Lindback (15-14), Rinne (11-10).

T_2:31.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Tim Nowak.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.