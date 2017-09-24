Panthers-Lightning Sum

|Florida
|1
|1
|2—4
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|1—2
First Period_1, Florida, J.McGinn (Bjugstad, McCoshen), 5:39.
Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Volkov (Peca, Killorn), 14:30. 3, Florida, Dadonov (Huberdeau, Barkov), 15:02.
Third Period_4, Florida, Vrbata (Malgin, Hawryluk), 4:34 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, Volkov (Peca, Killorn), 12:44. 6, Florida, Huberdeau (Petrovic), 18:55.
Shots on Goal_Florida 4-8-16_28. Tampa Bay 4-16-9_29.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 5; Tampa Bay 0 of 8.
Goalies_Florida, Reimer (29 shots-27 saves). Tampa Bay, Budaj (27-24).
A_12,911 (19,092). T_2:26.
Referees_Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Tim Nowak.
