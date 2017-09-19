Oilers-Flames Sum

Edmonton 2 2 1—5 Calgary 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Calgary, Monahan 0 (Giordano, Ferland), 1:01. 2, Edmonton, Caggiula -1 (Draisaitl, Larsson), 5:24. 3, Edmonton, Auvitu 0, 10:08.

Second Period_4, Edmonton, Khaira 0 (Yamamoto), 3:35. 5, Edmonton, Caggiula 0 (Lucic, Klefbom), 6:12 (pp). 6, Calgary, Hamilton 0 (Ferland, Gaudreau), 9:10.

Third Period_7, Edmonton, Yamamoto 0, 1:50. 8, Calgary, Brodie 0 (Gaudreau, Versteeg), 4:31 (pp). 9, Calgary, Jankowski 0 (Dube), 19:06 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-8-5_22. Calgary 11-9-13_33.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 7; Calgary 1 of 8.

Goalies_Edmonton, Ellis 0-0-0 (20 shots-17 saves), Brossoit 0-0-0 (13-12). Calgary, Gillies 0-0-0 (9-8), Smith 0-0-0 (13-9).

T_2:31.

Referees_Tom Kowal, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Brian Mach.

