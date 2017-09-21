National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 3 3 0 0 6 9 5 Ottawa 2 2 0 0 4 11 4 Buffalo 2 1 0 1 3 6 6 Florida 2 1 0 1 3 7 6 Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 5 5 Detroit 2 0 1 1 1 7 10 Toronto 2 0 2 0 0 4 11 Montreal 3 0 3 0 0 5 11 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 4 2 0 2 6 8 8 New Jersey 3 2 0 1 5 11 6 N.Y. Rangers 2 2 0 0 4 5 3 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 8 7 Philadelphia 4 1 1 2 4 8 10 Pittsburgh 2 1 0 1 3 9 9 Washington 2 1 1 0 2 5 6 Columbus 2 0 1 1 1 4 8 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 4 2 Chicago 2 2 0 0 4 11 3 Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 5 3 St. Louis 2 1 1 0 2 6 7 Nashville 2 1 1 0 2 6 7 Winnipeg 3 0 2 1 1 3 8 Colorado 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 3 3 0 0 6 14 7 Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 13 5 Vancouver 4 2 2 0 4 15 20 Los Angeles 2 1 0 1 3 8 6 Arizona 1 1 0 0 2 5 1 San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 5 0 Anaheim 2 0 2 0 0 1 10 Calgary 3 0 3 0 0 9 15

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2

Washington 4, Montreal 2

Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 5, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 3

St. Louis 3, Columbus 2, OT

Edmonton 4, Winnipeg 1

Vancouver 5, Calgary 3

Arizona 5, Anaheim 1

Thursday’s Games

Los Angeles 5, Vancouver 2

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

New Jersey 4, Montreal 1

Minnesota 1, Winnipeg 0

Chicago 6, Detroit 1

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 3:30 a.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nashville at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

