201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » National Hockey League

National Hockey League

By The Associated Press September 20, 2017 9:54 pm 09/20/2017 09:54pm
Share
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Ottawa 2 2 0 0 4 11 4
Boston 2 2 0 0 4 7 4
Buffalo 2 1 0 1 3 6 6
Florida 2 1 0 1 3 7 6
Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 5 5
Detroit 2 0 1 1 1 7 10
Toronto 2 0 2 0 0 4 11
Montreal 2 0 2 0 0 4 7
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 4 2 0 2 6 8 8
N.Y. Rangers 2 2 0 0 4 5 3
Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 8 7
New Jersey 2 1 0 1 3 7 5
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 1 3 9 9
Philadelphia 3 1 1 1 3 7 8
Washington 2 1 1 0 2 5 6
Columbus 1 0 1 0 0 2 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 5 3
Chicago 1 1 0 0 2 5 2
Minnesota 1 1 0 0 2 3 2
Nashville 2 1 1 0 2 6 7
Winnipeg 1 0 0 1 1 2 3
St. Louis 1 0 1 0 0 3 5
Colorado 1 0 1 0 0 1 4
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 13 5
Edmonton 2 2 0 0 4 10 6
San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 5 0
Vancouver 2 1 1 0 2 8 12
Los Angeles 1 0 0 1 1 3 4
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anaheim 1 0 1 0 0 0 5
Calgary 2 0 2 0 0 6 10

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida 5, Nashville 3

Chicago 5, Columbus 2

Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Boston 4, Detroit 2

Ottawa 5, Toronto 2

Carolina 2, Tampa Bay 1

Nashville 3, Florida 2, OT

Dallas 5, St. Louis 3

Vegas 4, Colorado 1

San Jose 5, Anaheim 0

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2

Washington 4, Montreal 2

Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 5, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 3

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 7:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 3:30 a.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Latest News National News NHL News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Hurricane Maria strikes

A busy, destructive hurricane season this year continues. Soon after Irma, Hurricane Maria took aim at the Caribbean. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?