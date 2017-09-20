National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 2 2 0 0 4 7 4 Ottawa 2 2 0 0 4 11 4 Buffalo 2 1 0 1 3 6 6 Florida 2 1 0 1 3 7 6 Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 5 5 Detroit 2 0 1 1 1 7 10 Toronto 2 0 2 0 0 4 11 Montreal 2 0 2 0 0 4 7 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 4 2 0 2 6 8 8 N.Y. Rangers 2 2 0 0 4 5 3 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 8 7 Pittsburgh 2 1 0 1 3 9 9 New Jersey 2 1 0 1 3 7 5 Philadelphia 3 1 1 1 3 7 8 Washington 2 1 1 0 2 5 6 Columbus 1 0 1 0 0 2 5 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Chicago 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 5 3 Minnesota 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Nashville 2 1 1 0 2 6 7 Winnipeg 1 0 0 1 1 2 3 St. Louis 1 0 1 0 0 3 5 Colorado 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 2 2 0 0 4 10 6 Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 13 5 San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 5 0 Vancouver 2 1 1 0 2 8 12 Los Angeles 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Anaheim 1 0 1 0 0 0 5 Calgary 2 0 2 0 0 6 10

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida 5, Nashville 3

Chicago 5, Columbus 2

Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Boston 4, Detroit 2

Ottawa 5, Toronto 2

Carolina 2, Tampa Bay 1

Nashville 3, Florida 2, OT

Dallas 5, St. Louis 3

Vegas 4, Colorado 1

San Jose 5, Anaheim 0

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2

Washington 4, Montreal 2

Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 5, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 3

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 7:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 3:30 a.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

