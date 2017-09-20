National Hockey League

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ottawa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|4
|Boston
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|6
|Florida
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|6
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7
|10
|Montreal
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|Toronto
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|Metropolitan Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|8
|8
|Carolina
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|8
|7
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|9
|Philadelphia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|8
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Washington
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|Columbus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Nashville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Colorado
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|St. Louis
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|6
|Vegas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|5
|San Jose
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Vancouver
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|12
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anaheim
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Calgary
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|10
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Florida 5, Nashville 3
Chicago 5, Columbus 2
Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Boston 4, Detroit 2
Ottawa 5, Toronto 2
Carolina 2, Tampa Bay 1
Nashville 3, Florida 2, OT
Dallas 5, St. Louis 3
Vegas 4, Colorado 1
San Jose 5, Anaheim 0
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2
Washington 4, Montreal 2
Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 5, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 3
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 7:30 a.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 3:30 a.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
