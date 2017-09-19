National Hockey League

201.5
By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 9:41 pm 09/19/2017 09:41pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Carolina 3, Buffalo 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, OT

Boston 3, Montreal 2

New Jersey 4, Washington 1

Ottawa 6, Toronto 2

Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 2, SO

Edmonton 5, Calgary 2

Edmonton 5, Calgary 4

Los Angeles at Arizona, ccd.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida 5, Nashville 3

Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Boston 4, Detroit 2

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 7:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

