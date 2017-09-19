National Hockey League

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Metropolitan Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Carolina 3, Buffalo 2, OT
N.Y. Rangers 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, OT
Boston 3, Montreal 2
New Jersey 4, Washington 1
Ottawa 6, Toronto 2
Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 2, SO
Edmonton 5, Calgary 2
Edmonton 5, Calgary 4
Los Angeles at Arizona, ccd.
Florida 5, Nashville 3
Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Boston 4, Detroit 2
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 7:30 a.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
