National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Philadelphia 1 0 0 1 1 2 3 Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 9 4 Vancouver 2 1 1 0 2 8 12 Los Angeles 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Vegas 9, Vancouver 4

Monday’s Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, ccd.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida at Nashville, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 7:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

