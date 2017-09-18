National Hockey League

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Metropolitan Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4
|Vancouver
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|12
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2, OT
Vegas 9, Vancouver 4
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, ccd.
Florida at Nashville, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 7:30 a.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
