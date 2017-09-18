National Hockey League

501.5
By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 1:30 am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 0 2 3 2
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1 1 2 3
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 9 4
Vancouver 2 1 1 0 2 8 12
Los Angeles 1 0 0 1 1 3 4
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Vegas 9, Vancouver 4

Monday’s Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, ccd.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida at Nashville, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

