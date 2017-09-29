National Hockey League

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|23
|17
|Florida
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|21
|15
|Boston
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|15
|17
|Ottawa
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|20
|18
|Detroit
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|21
|26
|Tampa Bay
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|14
|19
|Buffalo
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|12
|20
|Montreal
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|12
|26
|Metropolitan Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|5
|0
|2
|12
|16
|10
|New Jersey
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|25
|12
|Carolina
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|21
|15
|Philadelphia
|7
|3
|1
|3
|9
|19
|17
|N.Y. Rangers
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|13
|13
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|20
|24
|Columbus
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|22
|24
|Washington
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|8
|21
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|11
|14
|Colorado
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|20
|12
|Chicago
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|19
|12
|Dallas
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|16
|13
|St. Louis
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|18
|20
|Nashville
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|15
|17
|Winnipeg
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|15
|19
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|31
|18
|Los Angeles
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|21
|16
|Vegas
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|23
|19
|Vancouver
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|24
|30
|San Jose
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|15
|9
|Anaheim
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|16
|20
|Arizona
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|16
|20
|Calgary
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|16
|25
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Florida 5, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 5, Boston 1
Chicago 4, Detroit 2
Columbus 4, Nashville 3, SO
Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2
Vancouver 3, Calgary 1
Colorado 4, Vegas 2
Anaheim 3, San Jose 0
Los Angeles 4, Arizona 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 1
Montreal 3, Florida 1
Carolina 3, Washington 1
Toronto 4, Detroit 2
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games No games scheduled
