National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 5 4 0 1 9 20 12 Toronto 6 4 2 0 8 19 15 Boston 6 4 2 0 8 15 17 Ottawa 5 3 2 0 6 20 18 Detroit 6 2 3 1 5 19 22 Tampa Bay 6 2 4 0 4 14 19 Buffalo 5 1 3 1 3 11 17 Montreal 6 0 6 0 0 9 25 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 7 5 1 1 11 25 12 N.Y. Islanders 6 4 0 2 10 13 9 Philadelphia 7 3 1 3 9 19 17 Carolina 6 4 2 0 8 18 14 Pittsburgh 6 3 2 1 7 20 24 N.Y. Rangers 6 3 2 1 7 13 13 Columbus 7 3 3 1 7 22 24 Washington 5 1 4 0 2 7 18 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 6 4 2 0 8 11 14 Colorado 6 4 2 0 8 20 12 Chicago 5 3 2 0 6 19 12 Dallas 5 3 2 0 6 16 13 St. Louis 7 3 4 0 6 18 20 Nashville 5 2 2 1 5 15 17 Winnipeg 6 2 3 1 5 15 19 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 7 6 1 0 12 31 18 Los Angeles 6 4 1 1 9 21 16 Vegas 6 3 2 1 7 23 19 Vancouver 7 3 3 1 7 24 30 San Jose 4 3 1 0 6 15 9 Anaheim 6 3 3 0 6 16 20 Arizona 5 1 3 1 3 16 20 Calgary 6 1 5 0 2 16 25

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 4, Montreal 2

New Jersey 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 4

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 3

Edmonton 4, Carolina 0

Thursday’s Games

Florida 5, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 5, Boston 1

Chicago 4, Detroit 2

Columbus 4, Nashville 3, SO

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2

Vancouver 3, Calgary 1

Colorado 4, Vegas 2

Anaheim 3, San Jose 0

Los Angeles 4, Arizona 1

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.

