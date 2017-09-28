National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 5 4 1 0 8 14 12 Toronto 6 4 2 0 8 19 15 Florida 4 3 0 1 7 15 10 Ottawa 5 3 2 0 6 20 18 Detroit 5 2 2 1 5 17 18 Tampa Bay 5 2 3 0 4 12 14 Buffalo 5 1 3 1 3 11 17 Montreal 6 0 6 0 0 9 25 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 7 5 1 1 11 25 12 N.Y. Islanders 6 4 0 2 10 13 9 Carolina 6 4 2 0 8 18 14 N.Y. Rangers 6 3 2 1 7 13 13 Pittsburgh 6 3 2 1 7 20 24 Philadelphia 6 2 1 3 7 14 16 Columbus 6 2 3 1 5 18 21 Washington 5 1 4 0 2 7 18 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 5 3 2 0 6 16 13 Colorado 5 3 2 0 6 16 10 Minnesota 5 3 2 0 6 8 12 St. Louis 6 3 3 0 6 16 17 Winnipeg 6 2 3 1 5 15 19 Chicago 4 2 2 0 4 15 10 Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 12 13 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 7 6 1 0 12 31 18 Vegas 5 3 1 1 7 21 15 Los Angeles 5 3 1 1 7 17 15 San Jose 3 3 0 0 6 15 6 Vancouver 6 2 3 1 5 21 29 Anaheim 5 2 3 0 4 13 20 Arizona 4 1 2 1 3 15 16 Calgary 5 1 4 0 2 15 22

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 4, Montreal 2

New Jersey 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 4

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 3

Edmonton 4, Carolina 0

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.

