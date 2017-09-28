National Hockey League

201.5
By The Associated Press September 28, 2017 10:03 am 09/28/2017 10:03am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 5 4 1 0 8 14 12
Toronto 6 4 2 0 8 19 15
Florida 4 3 0 1 7 15 10
Ottawa 5 3 2 0 6 20 18
Detroit 5 2 2 1 5 17 18
Tampa Bay 5 2 3 0 4 12 14
Buffalo 5 1 3 1 3 11 17
Montreal 6 0 6 0 0 9 25
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 7 5 1 1 11 25 12
N.Y. Islanders 6 4 0 2 10 13 9
Carolina 6 4 2 0 8 18 14
N.Y. Rangers 6 3 2 1 7 13 13
Pittsburgh 6 3 2 1 7 20 24
Philadelphia 6 2 1 3 7 14 16
Columbus 6 2 3 1 5 18 21
Washington 5 1 4 0 2 7 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 5 3 2 0 6 16 13
Colorado 5 3 2 0 6 16 10
Minnesota 5 3 2 0 6 8 12
St. Louis 6 3 3 0 6 16 17
Winnipeg 6 2 3 1 5 15 19
Chicago 4 2 2 0 4 15 10
Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 12 13
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 7 6 1 0 12 31 18
Vegas 5 3 1 1 7 21 15
Los Angeles 5 3 1 1 7 17 15
San Jose 3 3 0 0 6 15 6
Vancouver 6 2 3 1 5 21 29
Anaheim 5 2 3 0 4 13 20
Arizona 4 1 2 1 3 15 16
Calgary 5 1 4 0 2 15 22

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 4, Montreal 2

New Jersey 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 4

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 3

Edmonton 4, Carolina 0

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.

