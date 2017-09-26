National Hockey League

201.5
By The Associated Press September 26, 2017 11:13 pm 09/26/2017 11:13pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 5 4 1 0 8 14 12
Florida 4 3 0 1 7 15 10
Ottawa 4 3 1 0 6 17 13
Toronto 5 3 2 0 6 15 13
Detroit 5 2 2 1 5 17 18
Tampa Bay 5 2 3 0 4 12 14
Buffalo 4 1 2 1 3 7 12
Montreal 5 0 5 0 0 7 21
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 6 4 0 2 10 13 9
New Jersey 6 4 1 1 9 21 11
Carolina 5 4 1 0 8 18 10
N.Y. Rangers 6 3 2 1 7 13 13
Philadelphia 6 2 1 3 7 14 16
Pittsburgh 5 2 2 1 5 15 20
Columbus 6 2 3 1 5 18 21
Washington 4 1 3 0 2 6 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 5 3 2 0 6 16 13
Minnesota 5 3 2 0 6 8 12
Colorado 5 3 2 0 6 16 10
St. Louis 6 3 3 0 6 16 17
Chicago 4 2 2 0 4 15 10
Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 12 13
Winnipeg 5 1 3 1 3 10 16
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 6 5 1 0 10 27 18
San Jose 3 3 0 0 6 15 6
Vegas 4 3 1 0 6 19 12
Los Angeles 4 2 1 1 5 14 13
Vancouver 6 2 3 1 5 21 29
Anaheim 5 2 3 0 4 13 20
Arizona 4 1 2 1 3 15 16
Calgary 5 1 4 0 2 15 22

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

New Jersey(ss) 8, Ottawa 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Boston 4, Chicago 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey(ss) 0

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 5, Montreal 1

Winnipeg 5, Calgary 2

Colorado 4, Dallas 2

Carolina 6, Edmonton 2

Anaheim 6, Arizona 4

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Columbus 5, St. Louis 2

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 2

Dallas 4, Minnesota 1

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

