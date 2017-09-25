National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 5 4 1 0 8 14 12 Ottawa 4 3 1 0 6 17 13 Toronto 5 3 2 0 6 15 13 Florida 3 2 0 1 5 11 8 Detroit 5 2 2 1 5 17 18 Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 10 10 Buffalo 4 1 2 1 3 7 12 Montreal 5 0 5 0 0 7 21 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 6 4 0 2 10 13 9 New Jersey 6 4 1 1 9 21 11 Carolina 5 4 1 0 8 18 10 N.Y. Rangers 5 3 2 0 6 10 9 Pittsburgh 5 2 2 1 5 15 20 Philadelphia 5 1 1 3 5 10 13 Columbus 5 1 3 1 3 13 19 Washington 4 1 3 0 2 6 14 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 4 3 1 0 6 7 8 St. Louis 5 3 2 0 6 14 12 Colorado 5 3 2 0 6 16 10 Dallas 4 2 2 0 4 12 12 Chicago 4 2 2 0 4 15 10 Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 12 13 Winnipeg 5 1 3 1 3 10 16 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 6 5 1 0 10 27 18 San Jose 3 3 0 0 6 15 6 Vegas 4 3 1 0 6 19 12 Los Angeles 4 2 1 1 5 14 13 Vancouver 6 2 3 1 5 21 29 Arizona 3 1 1 1 3 11 10 Anaheim 4 1 3 0 2 7 16 Calgary 5 1 4 0 2 15 22

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Nashville 5, Columbus 3

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 2

Colorado 5, Minnesota 1

Vegas 4, Anaheim 2

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1

Monday’s Games

New Jersey(ss) 8, Ottawa 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Boston 4, Chicago 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey(ss) 0

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 5, Montreal 1

Winnipeg 5, Calgary 2

Colorado 4, Dallas 2

Carolina 6, Edmonton 2

Anaheim at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

