National Hockey League

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|14
|12
|Ottawa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|17
|13
|Toronto
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|15
|13
|Florida
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|11
|8
|Detroit
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|17
|18
|Tampa Bay
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|10
|10
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|7
|12
|Montreal
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|7
|21
|Metropolitan Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|4
|0
|2
|10
|13
|9
|New Jersey
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|21
|11
|Carolina
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|18
|10
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|10
|9
|Pittsburgh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|15
|20
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|10
|13
|Columbus
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|13
|19
|Washington
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|6
|14
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|7
|8
|St. Louis
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|14
|12
|Colorado
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|16
|10
|Nashville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|13
|Dallas
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|12
|Chicago
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|15
|10
|Winnipeg
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|10
|16
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|27
|18
|San Jose
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|15
|6
|Vegas
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|19
|12
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|14
|13
|Vancouver
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|21
|29
|Arizona
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|11
|10
|Anaheim
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|7
|16
|Calgary
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|15
|22
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Nashville 5, Columbus 3
Florida 4, Tampa Bay 2
Colorado 5, Minnesota 1
Vegas 4, Anaheim 2
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1
New Jersey(ss) 8, Ottawa 1
N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, OT
Boston 4, Chicago 2
N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey(ss) 0
Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 1
Toronto 5, Montreal 1
Winnipeg 5, Calgary 2
Colorado 4, Dallas 2
Carolina 6, Edmonton 2
Anaheim at Arizona, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Carolina, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
