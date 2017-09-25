National Hockey League

201.5
By The Associated Press September 25, 2017 9:40 pm 09/25/2017 09:40pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 5 4 1 0 8 14 12
Ottawa 4 3 1 0 6 17 13
Florida 3 2 0 1 5 11 8
Toronto 4 2 2 0 4 10 12
Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 10 10
Buffalo 4 1 2 1 3 7 12
Detroit 4 1 2 1 3 13 17
Montreal 4 0 4 0 0 6 16
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 6 4 0 2 10 13 9
New Jersey 6 4 1 1 9 21 11
Carolina 4 3 1 0 6 12 8
N.Y. Rangers 5 3 2 0 6 10 9
Pittsburgh 4 2 1 1 5 14 16
Philadelphia 5 1 1 3 5 10 13
Columbus 5 1 3 1 3 13 19
Washington 4 1 3 0 2 6 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 4 3 1 0 6 7 8
St. Louis 5 3 2 0 6 14 12
Dallas 3 2 1 0 4 10 8
Chicago 4 2 2 0 4 15 10
Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 12 13
Colorado 4 2 2 0 4 12 8
Winnipeg 4 0 3 1 1 5 14
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 5 5 0 0 10 25 12
San Jose 3 3 0 0 6 15 6
Vegas 4 3 1 0 6 19 12
Los Angeles 4 2 1 1 5 14 13
Vancouver 6 2 3 1 5 21 29
Arizona 3 1 1 1 3 11 10
Calgary 4 1 3 0 2 13 17
Anaheim 4 1 3 0 2 7 16

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Nashville 5, Columbus 3

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 2

Colorado 5, Minnesota 1

Vegas 4, Anaheim 2

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1

Monday’s Games

New Jersey(ss) 8, Ottawa 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Boston 4, Chicago 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey(ss) 0

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

