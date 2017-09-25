National Hockey League

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ottawa
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|16
|5
|Boston
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|10
|10
|Florida
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|11
|8
|Toronto
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|10
|12
|Tampa Bay
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|10
|10
|Detroit
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|13
|17
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|7
|12
|Montreal
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|16
|Metropolitan Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|10
|9
|New Jersey
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|13
|7
|Carolina
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|12
|8
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|14
|16
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|7
|7
|Philadelphia
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|8
|10
|Columbus
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|13
|19
|Washington
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|6
|14
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|7
|8
|St. Louis
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|14
|12
|Dallas
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|10
|8
|Chicago
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|13
|6
|Colorado
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|8
|Nashville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|13
|Winnipeg
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|14
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|25
|12
|San Jose
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|15
|6
|Vegas
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|19
|12
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|14
|13
|Vancouver
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|21
|29
|Arizona
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|11
|10
|Calgary
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|13
|17
|Anaheim
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|7
|16
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Nashville 5, Columbus 3
Florida 4, Tampa Bay 2
Colorado 5, Minnesota 1
Vegas 4, Anaheim 2
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1
New Jersey at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Carolina, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
