National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Ottawa 3 3 0 0 6 16 5 Boston 4 3 1 0 6 10 10 Florida 3 2 0 1 5 11 8 Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 10 10 Toronto 4 2 2 0 4 10 12 Detroit 4 1 2 1 3 13 17 Buffalo 4 1 2 1 3 7 12 Montreal 4 0 4 0 0 6 16 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 5 3 0 2 8 10 9 New Jersey 4 3 0 1 7 13 7 Carolina 4 3 1 0 6 12 8 Pittsburgh 3 2 0 1 5 13 12 N.Y. Rangers 4 2 2 0 4 7 7 Philadelphia 4 1 1 2 4 8 10 Columbus 5 1 3 1 3 13 19 Washington 4 1 3 0 2 6 14 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 4 3 1 0 6 7 8 Chicago 3 2 1 0 4 13 6 Dallas 3 2 1 0 4 10 8 Colorado 4 2 2 0 4 12 8 St. Louis 4 2 2 0 4 10 11 Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 12 13 Winnipeg 4 0 3 1 1 5 14 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 5 5 0 0 10 25 12 San Jose 3 3 0 0 6 15 6 Los Angeles 4 2 1 1 5 14 13 Vancouver 6 2 3 1 5 21 29 Vegas 3 2 1 0 4 15 10 Arizona 3 1 1 1 3 11 10 Anaheim 3 1 2 0 2 5 12 Calgary 4 1 3 0 2 13 17

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Los Angeles 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Minnesota 2, Colorado 1

New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Detroit 5, Boston 1

Carolina 4, Washington 1

Toronto 3, Buffalo 1

Ottawa 5, Montreal 1

Dallas 4, St. Louis 0

Columbus 3, Chicago 2

Edmonton 6, Winnipeg 2

San Jose 5, Arizona 4, SO

Sunday’s Games

Nashville 5, Columbus 3

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 2

Colorado 5, Minnesota 1

Vegas at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Jersey at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 9 p.m.

