National Hockey League

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|9
|5
|Ottawa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|4
|Tampa Bay
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Florida
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|6
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|9
|Toronto
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|11
|Detroit
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|8
|16
|Montreal
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|11
|Metropolitan Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|10
|9
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|13
|12
|New Jersey
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|11
|6
|N.Y. Rangers
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|6
|5
|Carolina
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|8
|7
|Philadelphia
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|8
|10
|Washington
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|10
|Columbus
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|12
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|3
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|2
|St. Louis
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|10
|7
|Colorado
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|5
|Dallas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|8
|Nashville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|10
|Winnipeg
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|19
|10
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|15
|13
|Vancouver
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|21
|30
|San Jose
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|2
|Vegas
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|15
|10
|Arizona
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Anaheim
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|12
|Calgary
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|13
|17
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 3
St. Louis 4, Washington 0
N.Y. Islanders 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Toronto 3, Buffalo 0
Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 1
Calgary 4, Arizona 2
Edmonton 5, Vancouver 3
Anaheim 4, Los Angeles 2
Los Angeles 5, Vancouver 3, OT
Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 3 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
