National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 3 3 0 0 6 9 5 Ottawa 2 2 0 0 4 11 4 Tampa Bay 3 2 1 0 4 8 6 Florida 2 1 0 1 3 7 6 Buffalo 3 1 1 1 3 6 9 Toronto 3 1 2 0 2 7 11 Detroit 3 0 2 1 1 8 16 Montreal 3 0 3 0 0 5 11 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 5 3 0 2 8 10 9 Pittsburgh 3 2 0 1 5 13 12 New Jersey 3 2 0 1 5 11 6 N.Y. Rangers 3 2 1 0 4 6 5 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 8 7 Philadelphia 4 1 1 2 4 8 10 Washington 3 1 2 0 2 5 10 Columbus 3 0 2 1 1 7 12 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 4 2 Chicago 2 2 0 0 4 11 3 St. Louis 3 2 1 0 4 10 7 Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 6 5 Dallas 2 1 1 0 2 6 8 Nashville 3 1 2 0 2 7 10 Winnipeg 3 0 2 1 1 3 8 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 4 4 0 0 8 19 10 Los Angeles 4 2 1 1 5 15 13 Vancouver 6 2 3 1 5 21 30 San Jose 2 2 0 0 4 10 2 Vegas 3 2 1 0 4 15 10 Arizona 2 1 1 0 2 7 5 Anaheim 3 1 2 0 2 5 12 Calgary 4 1 3 0 2 13 17

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 3

St. Louis 4, Washington 0

N.Y. Islanders 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Toronto 3, Buffalo 0

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 1

Calgary 4, Arizona 2

Edmonton 5, Vancouver 3

Anaheim 4, Los Angeles 2

Saturday’s Games

Los Angeles 5, Vancouver 3, OT

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nashville at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Jersey at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

