National Hockey League

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 11:43 pm 09/22/2017 11:43pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 3 3 0 0 6 9 5
Ottawa 2 2 0 0 4 11 4
Tampa Bay 3 2 1 0 4 8 6
Florida 2 1 0 1 3 7 6
Buffalo 3 1 1 1 3 6 9
Toronto 3 1 2 0 2 7 11
Detroit 3 0 2 1 1 8 16
Montreal 3 0 3 0 0 5 11
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 5 3 0 2 8 10 9
Pittsburgh 3 2 0 1 5 13 12
New Jersey 3 2 0 1 5 11 6
N.Y. Rangers 3 2 1 0 4 6 5
Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 8 7
Philadelphia 4 1 1 2 4 8 10
Washington 3 1 2 0 2 5 10
Columbus 3 0 2 1 1 7 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 4 2
Chicago 2 2 0 0 4 11 3
St. Louis 3 2 1 0 4 10 7
Dallas 2 1 1 0 2 6 8
Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 6 5
Nashville 3 1 2 0 2 7 10
Winnipeg 3 0 2 1 1 3 8
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 4 4 0 0 8 19 10
San Jose 2 2 0 0 4 10 2
Vegas 3 2 1 0 4 15 10
Vancouver 5 2 3 0 4 18 25
Los Angeles 2 1 0 1 3 8 6
Arizona 1 1 0 0 2 5 1
Anaheim 2 0 2 0 0 1 10
Calgary 3 0 3 0 0 9 15

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Los Angeles 5, Vancouver 2

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

New Jersey 4, Montreal 1

Minnesota 1, Winnipeg 0

Chicago 6, Detroit 1

Colorado 5, Dallas 1

San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 3

St. Louis 4, Washington 0

N.Y. Islanders 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Toronto 3, Buffalo 0

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 1

Edmonton 5, Vancouver 3

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 3:30 a.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nashville at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Jersey at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10 p.m.

