Lightning-Hurricanes Sum

Tampa Bay 1 2 1—4 Carolina 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Erne (J.Brown, Dumont), 6:33. 2, Carolina, Wallmark (Necas, Lindholm), 12:37 (pp).

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, McGinn (Stephens), 2:29. 4, Tampa Bay, Sergachev (Point, Conacher), 4:28. 5, Carolina, Ryan (Hanifin, Miller), 9:25.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Katchouk (Cirelli, Howden), 12:02. 7, Carolina, Aho (Skinner, Lindholm), 18:24 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 9-13-3_25. Carolina 10-10-12_32.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 2; Carolina 2 of 6.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Leighton (12 shots-11 saves), Budaj (20-18). Carolina, Smith (3-2), Ward (22-19).

A_6,486 (18,680). T_2:23.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Brandon Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.